Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.56 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Wednesday. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.60 ($1.50). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.81.

In other news, insider Sandra Platts bought 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £416.64 ($544.34).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

