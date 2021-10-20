Stellar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $520.00 Million (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Stellar has a total market cap of $8.97 billion and approximately $520.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00090168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,911.11 or 0.99641660 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,717 coins and its circulating supply is 24,100,118,645 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.