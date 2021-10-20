Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.22 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00003362 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $70.95 billion and approximately $3.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040448 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00367658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00013229 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00035059 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,250,650,235 coins and its circulating supply is 32,904,527,669 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ADAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.