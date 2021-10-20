Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,018.33% and a net margin of 90.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,669 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

