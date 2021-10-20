DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.84 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.87.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.18.

DTE stock opened at $114.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

