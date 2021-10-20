SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Up 25.1% in September

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 483,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPX by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 66.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $60.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

