Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.3882 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38.

EXETF stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.