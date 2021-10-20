Rossmore Private Capital Buys 50 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,953,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

NYSE:APD opened at $294.49 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

