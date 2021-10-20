Shay Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $7,146,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACB opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

