Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.21.

ATER stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Aterian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $325.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.