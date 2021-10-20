3,718 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.77. The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.