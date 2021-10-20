DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,278 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $120.73 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.35.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

