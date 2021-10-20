Shay Capital LLC Sells 460 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Shay Capital LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $680.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.83, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.94.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

