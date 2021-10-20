Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

