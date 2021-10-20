Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.27). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.46) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

ALNY opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,329,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

