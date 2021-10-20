FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

BDT stock opened at C$10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The firm has a market cap of C$558.43 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$6.15 and a 12-month high of C$10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.