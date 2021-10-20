FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FCN opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

