Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $16.94 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 691,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,434 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 471,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 109.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NiSource by 22.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,873,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,457 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $5,605,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.