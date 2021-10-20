California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,020,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

