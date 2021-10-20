Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stake Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $3,691,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total value of $169,316.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,496 shares of company stock valued at $17,765,969 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 633.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.