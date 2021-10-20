California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.22 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Aramark worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.