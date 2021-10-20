Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 27,017 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Houlihan Lokey worth $70,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $104.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.