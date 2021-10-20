Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock opened at $423.90 on Friday. Cintas has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $423.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.65. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

