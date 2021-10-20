Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 55,929 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $69,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in LivePerson by 546.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

