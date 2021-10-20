Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Fossil Group worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.02 million, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.86. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.