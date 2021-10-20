On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Up 4.1%

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB)’s stock price was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 383 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.95). Approximately 133,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 409,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.50 ($4.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 366.76. The company has a market cap of £582.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

