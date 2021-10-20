Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

KMERF stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.