Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.93

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 33490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

