Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $13.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.32 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

Facebook stock opened at $339.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $958.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.99. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.52, for a total value of $17,378,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,302,508 shares of company stock valued at $829,047,848. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

