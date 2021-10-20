EOG Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,529,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 11.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 57.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.