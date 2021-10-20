Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,750.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $8,750.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00064755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,911.11 or 0.99641660 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.03 or 0.06019599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021550 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 18,401,197,238 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

