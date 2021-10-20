MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

MarketAxess stock opened at $411.19 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a one year low of $396.17 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.30 and its 200 day moving average is $462.65.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.