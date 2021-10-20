LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 57,905 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.27% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.