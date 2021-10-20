LPL Financial LLC Has $9.68 Million Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 253,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.