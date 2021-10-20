LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 550,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the period.

FTXN stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

