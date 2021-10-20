Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Baker Hughes posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -895.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,369,414. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

