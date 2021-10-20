LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,038 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

