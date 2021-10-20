Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $112.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.84. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc bought 283,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.