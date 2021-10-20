Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTLS. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Materialise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Materialise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materialise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 24.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

