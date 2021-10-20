Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.90).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. Avast has a one year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

