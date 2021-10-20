Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Avast (LON:AVST)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2021

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 528 ($6.90).

Shares of AVST stock opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 581.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42. Avast has a one year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.