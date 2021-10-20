Cpwm LLC Invests $218,000 in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after acquiring an additional 78,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

