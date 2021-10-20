Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average of $167.48. The firm has a market cap of $431.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

