Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

