Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.92. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PNW. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE:PNW opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 565,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.