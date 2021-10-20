Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.