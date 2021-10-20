LPL Financial LLC Buys 110,574 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 155.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

