The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Neal Narendra Gandhi Sells 1,750,000 Shares

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi sold 1,750,000 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £4,025,000 ($5,258,688.27).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 62 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £159.96 ($208.99).

The Panoply stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 244.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.29 million and a PE ratio of -68.00. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

