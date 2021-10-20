Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.

