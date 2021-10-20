Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 418,846 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418,846 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of PRA Group worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,431,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after acquiring an additional 259,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.41.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,694 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

