Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

VFL opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.81% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

